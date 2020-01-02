Congressman Markwayne Mullin says the impeachment process is a sham. He is right, but it is the Republicans making it a sham.
They continue to deny the facts, and they lie along with President Donald Trump. They definitely know that Trump’s reason for holding up aid to Ukraine was to get the investigation going on Joe Biden’s family.
It’s funny they were not interested in the investigation until Joe Biden ran for president.
Republicans had control of both chambers of Congress for two years. Why wait until now?
Shame on the gutless Republicans. They must be worried about getting re-elected.
I have been a registered Republican for 66 years but enough of Trump. It is enough.
