Please give my deep appreciation to reporters Andrea Eger and Curtis Killman for their excellent article about Epic Charter Schools (“’Our kids have become a piggy bank’: Epic Charter Schools shields $50M in taxpayer funds from public scrutiny,” Fe. 23).
It's easy to see that it took a lot of time and effort to research that story — time and effort that local broadcast media are unwilling to spend.
Also, give editors a pat on the back for approving this project.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video