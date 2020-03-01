Please give my deep appreciation to reporters Andrea Eger and Curtis Killman for their excellent article about Epic Charter Schools (“’Our kids have become a piggy bank’: Epic Charter Schools shields $50M in taxpayer funds from public scrutiny,” Fe. 23).

It's easy to see that it took a lot of time and effort to research that story — time and effort that local broadcast media are unwilling to spend.

Also, give editors a pat on the back for approving this project.

