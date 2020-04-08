If the coronavirus remains a serious risk this fall, are there steps we can take now so to safely cast our votes in the November elections? The answer is yes.
We can make it easier for voters to use absentee ballots.
Currently, Almost all states have found other ways to ensure the integrity of the vote.
Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt filed a bill in 2017, while a member of the Senate, that would have allowed an absentee voter to submit a ballot along with a photocopy of an approved ID such as a valid driver’s license or a voter registration card. The bill died in committee.
In this time of social distancing, this is a concept whose time has come. We can encourage voters to vote from home with minimal risk of voter fraud.
In the current system, a voter submits a request for an absentee ballot before the election. An improvement would be to mail every registered voter an absentee ballot.
This would encourage all of us to vote by mail.
Realizing this would be a big change for Oklahoma, language could be inserted in the law that would authorize the governor to institute vote-by-mail only if a determination was made that the virus remained a significant health risk to in-person voting.
Remember the Boy Scout motto: Be prepared.
