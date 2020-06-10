I understand the argument to start businesses back up is not without a health risk.
However, to delay startup also has significant health risks, with potential for permanent damage to the economy. This could negatively impact people's ability to pay the rent, buy food and cover the costs to provide for their families and to negatively impact the government and cities of the revenue needed to provide essential services.
I was offended by a letter falsely accusing Gov. Kevin Stitt of showing disrespect to our health care heroes, blaming God for COVID-19 instead of Satan and suggesting Stitt perhaps drink bleach ("Stitt's decision to open businesses is dangerous," May 11).
Further, it accuses President Donald Trump of "believing that Clorox injected or ingested by humans will kill the virus," which is blatantly false or horribly misinformed.
It was inappropriate to print a letter based on a blatantly false statement and suggested our president and governor drink bleach to prove a point is reprehensible and repugnant.
I understand people are entitled to their opinions, but this merely bashes in a hateful manner our Republican governor and president.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video