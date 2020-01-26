Not long ago I was waiting in the clinic at the Tulsa Animal Welfare shelter and, as often happens, an injured animal was brought in. On this occasion it was an older female dog with a crushed pelvis.
Her pain was eased, and she enjoyed the loving caresses and soothing voices as she slipped away. The compassion I witnessed was incredible.
So often I hear negative remarks about the shelter and staff, but there are many things about TAW that seem to be a secret.
Shelter veterinarian, Dr. Foster, usually stays hours after closing to make sure all animals receive care – not just vetting, but medicine with heart!
The director, staff, Dr. Foster and volunteers combine efforts to promote animals at adoption events and social outlets.
Animal control officers provide food to pets of people who are homeless at no cost to the city. Voters have approved funding for shelter improvements. Some have begun already, but there are more changes to be realized.
As the mayor and city are thinking about gathering proposals to outsource shelter management, I hope we don’t get the cart before the horse by jumping into potential outsourcing.
We should give the shelter and pledged programs, such as education and outreach, an opportunity to show everyone just how lucky we are to have such caring and hard-working individuals for the animals.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video