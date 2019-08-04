OIGA

I frequent the local casinos on a regular basis so I do not object to casino gaming. However, it should be clear that the gaming revenue (approximately $5 billion last year) to the tribes is derived from money lost by Oklahomans.

What the tribes do with these funds is exemplary but, as noted, it comes out of the pockets of our citizens.

Now, the question is what to do with a 15-year-old compact between the state and tribes.

The compacts were badly written in the first place, but under no circumstances could it be construed to be in force in perpetuity. Nothing is static that has a renewal date.

There is plenty of evidence other states obtain higher revenue from tribes that is deemed fair to all.

I'm hoping that cooler heads will prevail and a fair compromise will be reached.

