The letter "Nonsense science skeptics (May 7)," demonstrates the elitist attitude of liberal arrogance very well.
The writer states that people who value individual liberty are in the same category as "science skeptics" and "conspiracy theorists." Such a statement is from a collectivist point of view because it throws the baby out with the bathwater.
It is true many bogus conspiracy theories exist. It is also a fact that nearly every war and revolution in history began with some sort of conspiracy.
As far as science is concerned, it's a fact that many fascist regimes have manipulated their own form of junk science to gain public control.
When it comes to the issue of individual liberty, one should consider some quotes.
"Any society that would give up a little liberty to gain a little security will deserve neither and lose both," from Benjamin Franklin.
"If tyranny and oppression come to this land, it will be in the guise of fighting a foreign enemy," from James Madison.
The letter states that opinions should not printed if they "spout total nonsense.
To that, I repeat the quote: "I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it," from English writer Evelyn Beatrice Hall.
Andrew Dennehy, Hominy
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video