Brandon Quinn wrote a very good guest column in the Tulsa World on e-cigarettes (“E-cigarettes: Here’s what consumers need to know,” Sept. 23).
This should be a reading requirement for every high school and middle school student. E-cigarettes haven’t been around for a long time, so studies are just now being done to know the bad effects they have on our health, not only for the smoker, but for those who are around the smoke. This was a wonderful column
Judy Newman, Broken Arrow
