vaping

An individual smokes an e-cigarette on Denver Avenue and Fifth Street on July 11, 2018. Twice as many high school students used nicotine-tinged electronic cigarettes this year compared with last year, according to the results of a federally funded survey. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

 MIKE SIMONS

Brandon Quinn wrote a very good guest column in the Tulsa World on e-cigarettes (“E-cigarettes: Here’s what consumers need to know,” Sept. 23).

This should be a reading requirement for every high school and middle school student. E-cigarettes haven’t been around for a long time, so studies are just now being done to know the bad effects they have on our health, not only for the smoker, but for those who are around the smoke. This was a wonderful column

Judy Newman, Broken Arrow

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags