Do Sens. Inhofe and Lankford have no shame?
How can they justify support for the poison and embarrassment that President Trump demonstrates?
Inhofe's silence is deafening. Lankford's power to rationalize anything is shown by his remarks about Trump’s extortion of Ukraine as “There’s no shock, again, that the president's not careful in his words."
Does he mean that like the murderer should be given a pass because he wasn't careful with his trigger finger?
It is time for our senators to come out from hiding under their desks in fear of a Trump tweet storm directed their way.
It's time to stop being toadies for Trump and become the "Squad" from Oklahoma and protect our country and Constitution from the high crimes that Trump dishes out daily.
They need to be patriots like U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. Or, are all our patriots going to be women because the men are too fearful for their tenure to do their duty?
