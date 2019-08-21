The mayor in El Paso, Texas, said in a press conference that perhaps one of the solutions to a tragic event like the latest mass shooting might be found in the Bible.
Proverbs 29:18 seems relevant: "Where there is no vision the people are unrestrained."
Why is there not more word of truth teaching from the Bible? Answers may very well be found in Jeremiah 12:10: "Many shepherds have ruined my vineyard."
A sermon on the "Migration of the Monarch Butterfly" won't cut it.
A 1992 speech given by former Tulsa Tribune publisher Jenkin Lloyd Jones was printed as an editorial. It was titled "Who is tampering with the soul of America?"
It was about the moral climate of America and about our responsibilities. He states "The pathway of history is littered with the bones of dead states and fallen empires."
While much of what Jones sees disturbs him, he goes on to say, "We are a great people. We have a noble tradition. We have much to teach the world, and if America should go down soon, it would be too early."
Perhaps the most edifying words of his speech is near the end where he states: "It is time we hit the sawdust trail. It is time we revived the idea that there is such a thing as sin — just plain old willful sin. It is time we brought self-discipline back into style."
