How interesting to learn from “Throwback Tulsa” that Sir Frank Whittle, the inventor of the jet engine, visited Tulsa in 1970, and how appropriate that his visit was datelined Sept. 15, Battle of Britain Day (“Jet inventor sees no SST problems,” Sept. 25).
Fortunately, Frank’s prediction about sonic booms was way off the mark, but that’s a minor quibble, given that both the engine and the battle reflect milestones from which the whole world has benefited immeasurably.
Malcolm Taylor, Tulsa
Malcolm Taylor, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.