Thank you for the in-depth reporting about the causes and effects of childhood trauma in Oklahoma.
The Tulsa World's excellent reporters delved into the stories behind the statistics that make our state No. 1 in the nation when it comes to children who experience lifelong mental and physical health issues due to abuse, poverty, stress, parental incarceration, addiction and loss.
The series illuminated the acronym ACEs (Adverse Childhood Experiences) and put real faces on the children among us who are struggling through no fault of their own.
The team of reporters also showed the effects of intervention through programs like Women in Recovery and other community efforts that can break the generational cycle of ACEs.
The stories in the thoughtful series required a tremendous amount of research and interviews. The writing, editing, charts, photographs and online videos were excellent.
These stories could not be told in a five-minute news clip or in a social media blurb; they could only be told by journalists trained to ask questions, dig further and present their findings in a way that promotes public understanding.
Local news stories produced by local investigative reporters are critical in this age of "fake news."
Keep it up, Tulsa World. We need you more than ever.
