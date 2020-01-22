What was Iran Gen. Qasem Soleimani wearing when he was killed? Was it a military uniform? An Iranian military uniform?
What passport did Soleimani use to enter Iraq? Did he use a diplomatic passport? Was Soleimani's entry into Iraq clandestine or open?
These are basic questions, easily answered, that would force both the U.S. and Iran to be honest about the nature of their disputes and escalating confrontations.
President Donald Trump often speaks regarding the lack of constraints on his actions as president. Men and women in uniform acknowledge and accept the risks of being on the firing line, plus the responsibility of accepting and acting on lawful orders.
Soldiers accept and acknowledge constraints.
I do not believe Iran is standing down. Iran will act when and however it best benefits it, just like the U.S. and every other country in the world.
Trump and all those who support him are ignoring constraints, social conventions, laws morals and world civilization consequences, for their “Make America Great Again” short-term gains. Iran has and will continue to push back and will only be constrained when it benefits its long-term goals, as every good soldier and citizen does for their country.
