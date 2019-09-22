In regard to the letter to the editor "God will take care of the earth" (Sept. 16) concerning climate change and a loving God, it is worth a reminder of what scripture says about caring for his creation.
In Genesis 2:15, we read “The Lord God took the man and put him in the garden of Eden to work it and keep it.” Notice the last two words, “keep it.”
We should keep it as God created it. It is not ours to destroy with our arrogance and greed.
Yet, we have destroyed forest land for our own selfish use and not replaced those cut down with saplings to replace what we’ve taken.
We’ve polluted our water and air with our selfish desires to have more and discarded common sense that tells us (and what scripture points out), we reap what we sow (Galatians 6:7-8).
Yes, as the letter mentioned, God saved Noah. However, He destroyed the rest of a selfish, sinful population who had no regard for God and his beautiful gift of earth and its creatures.
After the flood, God told Noah in Genesis 6:11, “And I establish My covenant with you: Never again will all life be cut off by the waters of a flood; never again will there be a flood to destroy the earth.”
It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to determine what our selfishness is leading to: Climate change is real. And we are to blame.
God will not destroy the earth. Man will.
