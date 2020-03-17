In a perfect world we would not have politicians saying, “I will reach across party lines and work together." Notice they say this at election time, a lot.
If there is a chance of unification taking place, they have to stop viewing the other as the enemy.
I don't care if the person is Republican or Democrat, both are guilty. And, of course, they say "It's not us, it's them."
I try to not mention politics in a conversation with a person who is militant in their political view. You know the kind: Their blood boils if you have a different opinion on a subject.
It makes me want to avoid them altogether.
The beauty of the U.S. is that it's OK to not agree with your friends and neighbors all the time.
Thank you First Amendment.
Randy Ballard, Beggs
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO