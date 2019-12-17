Trump, Dems in tentative deal on North American trade pact

President Trump will survive the impeachment process and remain in office. I predict that some time in the spring or summer he will issue an executive order cancelling the election scheduled for November.

His base and other supporters, including elected officials, will be afraid to stand up to him. In fact, they will celebrate so they can remain in his good graces.

It seems this where things are headed. The man feels he can do anything, and it appears that he can.

I’m reminded of the statement Trump made during the campaign that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue in New York City, and no one would do anything about it. I think he’s right.

Jim Tuttle, Chandler

