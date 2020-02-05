Adam Michel’s silly diatribe “The left is itching to repeal your tax cuts” (Jan. 25) alleges, “Taxpayers know how to spend their money better than lawmakers in D.C.”
That might be arguably a valid point were it not for the facts that Michel omits, namely that of the $4.4 trillion in federal expenditures this year, over $1 trillion will be borrowed, due in large part to President Donald Trump's tax cut, and added to our national debt of over $22 trillion (over $1 trillion held by China).
Michel should correct his assertion to say, “Taxpayers know how to spend their grandchildren’s money better than their grandchildren do.”
I am one boomer who would rather leave my grandchildren a solid national infrastructure and greatly reduced national debt than to have more money in my own pocket.
Gary Watts, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video