We need a boring, yet effective presidential ticket.
If there is anything we can learn from the Donald Trump presidency, it's that the president needs to be a leader first and an entertainer last.
As I write this, Trump is bragging about his ratings and the ratings of his favorite morning TV shows on Twitter, while over 90,000 people have died and nearly 40 million people have applied for unemployment.
This is on top of all of his other side-show antics, distractions and jaw-dropping absurdities.
On the other side, you have Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden. One of them wants to bring massive systemic change, and the other is a walking gaffe machine with newly raised sexual assault accusations and lots of cringe-worthy videos circulating.
Regardless of where you fall on the political spectrum, there is a time and place for everything.
Maybe right now isn't the time for radical change, and maybe right now isn't the time for more controversy and division.
Wouldn't it be interesting if we had an election of known bipartisan nice people like John Kasich/Lisa Murkowski on the red ticket and Joe Manchin/Chris Coons on the blue ticket.
These are straight down the middle people who can work with both sides, bring stability, work with dignity, restore the national imag, and not be a headline every single night of the week.
Those names won't make you jump for joy, or scream into a pillow, and that sounds pretty amazing right now.
Adam Deatherage, Tulsa
