I am bummed about not going back to school, but I am excited about some things that I'm going to say in this letter.
One thing that I'm excited about is that we are on our own schedule. Because when I was at school I had to do work on the time I was assigned, but I can do it whenever now.
It's 11 a.m., and I'm still in my pajamas.
Another thing is that I get to do more stuff with my family. When I'm at school, I'm there for seven hours, which means I don't get to be with my family that much.
But when I am doing school work at home, everyone I see is my family.
The last thing I want to say is to the kids who are sad: It'll get better.
I know it's sad being away from friends, not going back to school and not playing sports. But whenever it's over, we'll all be happy.
It'll feel good just to sit down at a nice restaurant and eat food there.
