Thanks to Jimmie Tramel for the piece on the the senior softball team ("Old ball game: Softball diamonds are forever for team with 84-year-old leader," July 27).
I recognize many of the feelings and experiences as I am on a women’s basketball team: age bracket 75-79.
We are fun and pretty good. We too have not won many games, but we stay in the game.
Some of us played through high school; one of our best players never played at all until she was a senior. Our oldest is 83.
We play at the senior services program at Southminster Presbyterian Church, and we need players.
Come play! It will change your life for the better!
Featured video
Planning the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre history center
Read the story: Tulsa Race Massacre commission picks firms to design exhibit center in Greenwood District
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.