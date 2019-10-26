It is good to set aside a day to celebrate and honor our Native American friends. However, I don't consider it appropriate to use it as an excuse to demonize and vilify Christopher Columbus.
Most people are aware of his mistreatment of American Indians. However, this was probably the general attitude of people of that time.
One of my pet peeves is that many people try to judge celebrated historic people by today's mores, beliefs and ethics, pulling down statues, renaming schools, etc.
In spite of today's abundance of evil in our world, we have gradually improved the human condition. It is best illustrated by the virtual elimination of serfdom, slavery, much abject poverty and the types of punishment meted out to wrongdoers, especially capital punishment.
In history, executions were carried out with an eye toward excessive brutality. Today, the search is for less painful and more humane methods.
When was the last time anyone was executed by flaying or by being boiled in oil?
People of history should be judged according to the mores and customs of the age in which they lived rather than those of our current age.
This may not apply to truly evil dictators, despots and such others including Hitler, Stalin and the like. There are some things which are evil in any age and should be always condemned and resisted.
Of course, what is evil may be subjective and vary according to individual interpretation.
