Soon, we will be members of a very important jury. I’ll tell you why and how.
Assume the U.S. House agrees to impeach President Trump. Our Constitution gives the U.S. House sole power to impeach an official, and it then makes the Senate the sole court for impeachment trials.
That makes the senators the jury, but you and I will also be judging the evidence.
Too many jurors wrongly come to a trial with their minds already made up (forgetting the facts).
That should not be the case in this trial. We must base our decision on the facts presented and the rule of law.
In this case, our Constitution clearly states what the rules are for an impeachment and not what we may think they should be.
If you, and our senators, believe in our Constitution, then if the facts presented show that President Trump violated the law, then we must put party aside and vote guilty.
If we don’t, we are abetting a crime in violation of the Constitution.
Again, listen to the evidence presented and make your decision based on the Constitution.
Fred Burki, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video