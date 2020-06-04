The article "What is Obamagate" (May 17) was so phony and full of lies I couldn't finish reading it!
The news media nowadays is nothing more than a political outlet giving their opinions, making up stories and twisting the truth to fit their narrative.
The news media has divided this country and caused nothing but pure hate for our president. They should be held accountable.
President Barack Obama and his inner circle didn't like who the American people voted in as our president so they basically formed a coup to overthrow him.
More and more evidence surfaces every day to support this. It's just a matter of time before all the world will know the truth.
Charlie Taylor, Sand Springs
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video