Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dies at 99

FILE - In this May 20, 2013 file photo, retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens talks about his views and career during a forum at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston. Stevens, who served on the Supreme Court for nearly 35 years and became its leading liberal, has died on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at age 99. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Why would you not make a statement about the death of former U.S. Justice John Paul Stevens on the front page of the Tulsa World?

I am a Democrat, and I think Democrats are in the minority in Tulsa.

So, putting information like this about a U.S. Supreme Court justice, who has a history of being impartial, would show the impartiality of the news we receive as an objective source we all desire.

