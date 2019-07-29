Why would you not make a statement about the death of former U.S. Justice John Paul Stevens on the front page of the Tulsa World?
I am a Democrat, and I think Democrats are in the minority in Tulsa.
So, putting information like this about a U.S. Supreme Court justice, who has a history of being impartial, would show the impartiality of the news we receive as an objective source we all desire.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video
Planning the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre history center
Read the story: Tulsa Race Massacre commission picks firms to design exhibit center in Greenwood District