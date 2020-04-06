The decision to not hold the service at the Admiral Twin was completely stupid ("Tulsa church cancels Sunday service at drive-in theater after mayor bans social gatherings," March 29).
People were going to drive up, park and stay in their cars. The preacher was going to give a sermon from a flatbed truck.
This is the kind of innovative idea we should be embracing. We should not be hiding in our hidey holes when we could be taking part in a completely safe social activity that leaves no one exposed to another person’s germs.
I am fortunate that I can stay home except to get food, go to work with exposure to a very limited group of other people, practice social distancing and hand washing.
I really feel for the people who must go to work and deal with the public. They are most at risk.
We should all be thanking them for their service.
Stay home when it is at all possible. Practice social distancing and exceptional hygiene when you must go out.
Embrace any social activity where you could enjoy the company of other people without risk.
Those opportunities will be scarce in the foreseeable future.
Steven Miller, Tulsa
