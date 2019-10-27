Regarding the story "Tulsa city councilors want it known they had no say in 'Live PD' TV contract (Oct. 17)," I totally disagree.
What is it about the positive exposure for our city that the city councilors object to?
The officers have been great examples of how policing should be done. They treat the alleged offender with respect even when they become unruly.
I would ask if the objecting councilors have even seen the show.
By Councilor Kara Joy McKee's referring to it as a "gladiator sport," it appears she hasn't.
McKee wondered if suspects realized the “potential implications” of allowing themselves to be filmed and felt the show focused on people who were black, brown or poor.
Individuals should make their own decision about being recorded.
The show doesn't focus on people who are black, brown and poor. They focus on people allegedly committing crimes.
If they happen to be black, brown, poor, have tattoos or are under the influence of drugs or alcohol, then so be it.
As to what areas of the city are shown, obviously police must go where there is activity.
If nothing ever happens, the show will find another city to film.
Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper said she doesn't know anyone wanting "Live PD" in Tulsa.
Recently, at a meeting, I found 12 of 17 people who watch the show, and nine were weekly viewers.
We can't let our city councilors do the city an injustice by trying to get TPD removed from the show.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video