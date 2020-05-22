I would like to talk about this crazy coronavirus.
I was at Trader Joe's looking at flowers, and we bought some. The next day my family and I put up a tent in the backyard and slept out there.
It was so much fun.
When we went on spring break, my Mom said, "Let's go see 'Onward' at the drive-in movie. We did that.
Before we left, our car broke down. Well, the battery broke so we ended up staying there until 11 p.m.
Anna Lee, 8, second grader at Monte Cassino
