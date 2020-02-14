At its grand opening, we decided to survey the new WinCo grocery near 71st Street and Memorial Drive.
To complete our shopping tour, we were in line to check out when I noticed a sign telling the methods of payment accepted for their products. Much to my surprise, the acceptance of a credit card was not a method of payment.
I was stunned and told my wife we couldn't complete our shopping trip.
A nice lady and her two teenage sons were in front of us completing their transaction when she spoke up declaring she would pay it forward allowing us to complete our shopping trip.
We resisted, but she insisted making our day very special!
She refused to share her full name. Her first name was Michele and the family attends a Nazarene Church in Broken Arrow.
She and her boys left a wonderful image on our hearts with this act of kindness. Thank you!
Eddie Creekpaum, Tulsa
