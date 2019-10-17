Syria's Kurds look to Assad for protection after US pullout

People watch from Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, as smoke billows from fires on targets in Tel Abyad, Syria, caused by bombardment by Turkish forces, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. The United Nations says at least 130,000 people have been displaced by the fighting in northeastern Syria with many more likely on the move as a Turkish offensive in the area enters its fifth day.(AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

 Lefteris Pitarakis

How sad that U.N. Security Council resolutions have been allowed to trump the will of the American people and Congress. The resolutions lead to endless “no win” wars.

From the perspective of the John Boltons of D.C. politics and Sen. James Lankford, it would be terrible for President Trump to drop the fake U.S. allies - the Kurds - who have bigger ties to Moscow than Maduro of Venezuela.

President Trump tweeted: “The Kurds fought with us, but were paid massive amounts of money and equipment to do so. They have been fighting Turkey for decades … it is time for us to get out of these ridiculous endless wars, many of them tribal, and bring our soldiers home. We will fight where it is to our benefit, and only fight to win.”

U.S. troops are soldiers trained to win wars, but only after Congress declares them!

They are not supposed to be U.N. cops to keep Third World thugs from killing each other.

It's time for Americans to dust off the Constitution and forget about the warmongering U.N. which issues fake peace resolutions that invariably force American troops to die.

Lee Gonzales, Claremore

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

