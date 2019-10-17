How sad that U.N. Security Council resolutions have been allowed to trump the will of the American people and Congress. The resolutions lead to endless “no win” wars.
From the perspective of the John Boltons of D.C. politics and Sen. James Lankford, it would be terrible for President Trump to drop the fake U.S. allies - the Kurds - who have bigger ties to Moscow than Maduro of Venezuela.
President Trump tweeted: “The Kurds fought with us, but were paid massive amounts of money and equipment to do so. They have been fighting Turkey for decades … it is time for us to get out of these ridiculous endless wars, many of them tribal, and bring our soldiers home. We will fight where it is to our benefit, and only fight to win.”
U.S. troops are soldiers trained to win wars, but only after Congress declares them!
They are not supposed to be U.N. cops to keep Third World thugs from killing each other.
It's time for Americans to dust off the Constitution and forget about the warmongering U.N. which issues fake peace resolutions that invariably force American troops to die.
Lee Gonzales, Claremore
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video