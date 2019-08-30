In the 2016 presidential election, conservative voters were labeled deplorable.
All that did was infuriate conservative voters across America to vote for Donald Trump, who defeated the Clinton political machine.
Now conservatives are labeled as racists because we oppose open borders and support the police, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, border patrol and the rule of law.
Liberals continue to oppose vehemently these positions plus the conservative positions on abortion, the homosexual agenda and responsible government. By attacking conservative politicians at home or when they eat at a restaurant shows a clear lack of respect and moral conduct.
These actions will backfire. Red state voters, along with many dissatisfied with liberal politics, will return President Trump to the presidency in 2020.
Founding Father John Adams had this to say about morals: “Our Constitution was made only for moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other."
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video
New Cherokee Nation principal chief says tribe won't bail the state out for a decade of fiscal irresponsibility.
Read the story: Chuck Hoskin Jr. sworn in as Cherokees' 18th elected principal chief