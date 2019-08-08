Regarding the letter that calls our president ignorant, stupid, psychotic and narcissistic, it appears labeling is our latest way of shutting down intelligent debate ("President is not above the law," July 22).
Those who label are usually more ignorant on the given subject than the one labeled. That person usually has given more study to the issue in coming to an opinion, right or wrong.
President Trump would have to be two people to fit every negative characteristic that he has been labeled with.
One person couldn't be that dumb.
Cliff Hjelm, Tulsa
