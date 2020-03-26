While other states are imposing tough restrictions like stay at home, shelter in place orders and telling nonessential workers to do the same while pleading for more medical personnel and supplies to treat coronavirus cases, Oklahoma is still reacting instead of being proactive.
In addition, other states are enforcing these public policies with civil fines and mandatory closures for any business not in compliance.
In Oklahoma, many businesses are still open and serving a large number of customers. This needs to be stopped.
Another concern is all the children who rely on a public school to feed them. A number of schools do not qualify for funding to feed their students.
The state department of education should appeal to the governor and Legislature for funding to help feed these kids.
The general public should be encouraged to wear gloves when going to the grocery store and handling shopping carts that have been used by someone else.
Testing sites are almost zero. A plan should be in place and implemented ASAP to provide testing services in remote and isolated locations.
Treatment centers should also be established that are remote and isolated.
The people in Oklahoma need to see a comprehensive and strategic strategy that is proactive and offers some solutions.
We are at the mercy of our current lack of leadership.
