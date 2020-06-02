I am writing in regards to the amount of trash in the water areas at LaFortune Park, specifically the stream that flows through the golf course, also where the stream courses through the course.
The duck/goose pond needs some attention as does the stream from the east side of the walking running trail.
The pond has a lot of weeds and algae growing around the perimeter of the pond. The stream crosses under the foot bridge on the east side of the park and has a lot of debris in it including aluminum cans.
I am thinking that the perfect individuals to perform the clean up are those in the city and county jails as volunteers to clean up the water pieces at the park.
Jack Montgomery, Tulsa
