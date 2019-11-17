I received a mass constituency letter from Sen. James Lankford on the matter of the impeachment.
There is one important point that he did not address in the form letter to constituents: It is illegal for a president or any citizen to extort a foreign government by withholding Congressionally approved foreign aid in order to obtain dirt on a political rival.
Thank God for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. She alone appears to be trying to save our system of government from this president's long record of corruption.
I see by this letter that Lankford does not intend to do so himself.
Additionally, there has never been any evidence to suggest that Hunter or Joe Biden were engaged in any wrongdoing. Spreading malicious lies is beneath the dignity of Lankford's office.
If Lankford is so deeply concerned about nepotism, why not turn that concern toward Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, who work in the White House and handle foreign affairs without a shred of experience and without holding an elected office.
That should concern all Americans.
