Even in the midst of revolt, it's no surprise the Fraternal Order of Police continues to challenge Mayor G.T. Bynum's Office of Independent Monitor, but regrettable that they can.
Allowing essential civil servants leverage to usurp power from our elected officials defies our democratic principles and undermines public welfare.
Before its political entrenchment, collective bargaining with the government was denied on the basis of unconstitutional delegation of authority.
Now, public sector union membership exceeds the private sector, and the result nationwide is crippling debt, reduced services and millionaire retirees, all at taxpayers' expense.
Today's law enforcement needs direction beyond its ability to manage themselves. Military occupation tactics prevail if refusing any command brings threat of death for committing a misdemeanor.
We need to examine the psychology of absolute power, not with our current antiquated true/false test scores, but through recurrent field assessment.
Use the body cams for individual evaluation. Internal and OSBI investigations are too predictable, and let's face it, stress and fear killed Terence Crutcher and superiority complex killed George Floyd.
The racial issues are beyond obvious, but also consider the justifiable local killing of white pastor Nehemiah Fischer, who was trying to rescue his vehicle from high water when two state troopers arrived and began shouting orders to stop.
Given no crime or risk to others, the troopers' incendiary handling of this encounter produced a horrible outcome.
For the brave who choose to protect us, equitable judgement is their duty.
L.D. Coats, Tulsa
