It appears that each day more evidence of the president's alleged attempt to coerce, extort or bribe the Ukrainian president into investigating the Bidens come to light.
Senators have sworn an oath to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution from all enemies both foreign and domestic.
They have sworn an additional oath to serve as impartial jurors and to follow the laws and Constitution in the impeachment trial of President Donald John Trump.
How does one satisfy the requirements of both oaths without following all known evidence and calling witnesses with direct knowledge of what has been alleged?
Republicans speak of irreparable harm that may be done to the office of the presidency if witnesses are allowed to testify and documents are admitted into evidence.
My concern is that should they ignore obvious evidence. A lawless presidency will ensue from such neglect of duty, resulting in the Constitution being irreparably harmed and allowing a lawless presidency without check or balance.
Can we accept that the Founding Fathers overthrew a king only to install a tyrant? Where in the Constitution does one find the concept of the unitary executive free from the oversight of the legislative or judicial branch?
Senators need to follow the evidence, adhere to their oaths, place country above party and convict and remove this president for high crimes and misdemeanors, as freely admitted to from his own mouth on numerous occasions in public.
Michael Sperry, Jay
