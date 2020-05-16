It is truly amazing how quickly the governor and Legislature can take action that limits greater participation in our state's future via the ballot box by imposing requirements that absentee ballots be notarized ("Gov. Stitt signs fast-moving bill to restore notary requirement on Oklahoma absentee ballots," May 8).
When it comes to actually solving the real problems facing Oklahomans, the Legislature and governor drag their feet or pretend there is no problem.
For example, year after year, everyone proclaims that children are our future.
Only when teachers went on strike did the Legislature and governor grudgingly restore some funding, just enough to shut people up but not nearly enough to actually provide quality public education at optimal class sizes.
Failure to expand health care is another example of negative actions hurting Oklahomans.
Now the coronavirus is digging the hole deeper, and the governor and Legislature did not even begin to fill it.
Lawmakers are pretending that voter fraud is rampant and that they have saved the election system.
All they really are trying to save are their positions of power and control.
We can only hope that voters will defy the efforts of the governor and Legislature and vote in sufficient numbers, both absentee and in-person, to kick them out.
Remember Wisconsin!
Michael Hughes, Broken Arrow
