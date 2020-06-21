On June 14, the New York Post published an article by Kate Sheehy titled "California 'Karen' apologizes to Filipino man for calling cops over his chalk art." The perpetrator of this act was a woman named Lisa Alexander.
There were no people named Karen involved. However, by implication, all people named Karen are racist bigots.
It may seem unimportant, but how would you feel if every time someone behaved badly, it was blamed on your name? I don't really know how this mindless meme started. It is a form of bigotry in itself — name bigotry.
It needs to stop.
I am not a racist bigot. I am a loving, generous, caring, peace-loving, law-abiding citizen, and my name is Karen.
Karen J.C. Walker, Tulsa
