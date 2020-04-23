We are adrift in a leaderless nation. We have endured the last 3 1/2 years because we are a great people, especially these days.
Meanwhile, our president has failed us. He is not a leader in almost any respect. And, his lack of leadership skills and the direction he is taking us are a threat to our democracy.
A real leader doesn’t say “Only I can fix it,” or “I don't take responsibility at all,” or “I am the chosen one.” He doesn’t constantly lie and give false and misleading statements – over 16,000 to date.
A real leader has empathy and the ability to console people recovering from a disaster, not throw paper towels at them. A real leader recognizes emerging risks like pandemics and acts to deal with them. Our leader plays golf.
A true leader inspires and motivates others. He doesn’t call Mexican immigrants "rapists" and “drug dealers” or say that our nation is a "laughingstock all over the world." And he sure doesn’t insult his generals by calling them “losers” and “a bunch of dopes and babies.”
A leader must be someone people can be believe in and trust. Instead, our president insults our allies and favors despots.
It’s amazing to me that, given our president’s failings as a leader, he still has the support he has.
As President Theodore Roosevelt reminds us, "Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president."
Herb Van Fleet, Tulsa
