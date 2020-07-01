I was surprised to see Sen. James Lankford and his wife wearing masks at President Donald Trump’s rally. It was the first time I had seen the senator outside the Capitol wearing one.
I thought, “At last, the senator is showing some leadership in a city where the increase in COVID-19 is at an all-time high.”
Of course, none of the other Oklahoma politicians at the “super-spreader” event wore masks. And then I saw a video of the Oklahoma delegation getting off Air Force One and a Tulsa World picture of a line of our local politicians, including Lankford and Mayor G.T. Bynum, standing shoulder to shoulder, without masks, like the fanboys they are.
Did our leaders give up their rights by signing the liability waver required by the campaign?
Featured video