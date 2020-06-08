I am writing this letter after hearing about passing of my coaching mentor and friend, Coach Eddie Sutton.
I replaced Eddie Sutton as the Tulsa Central High School basketball coach when he left to start his college coaching career at the College of Southern Idaho.
I spent two years with Coach Sutton as his assistant coach. I learned more about coaching in those two years that I could have learned in a dozen years on my own.
Jim Howard, Apple Valley, Minnesota
