Eddie Sutton's faculty photo from the 1960 Central High School yearbook. He was basketball coach and taught history. Courtesy

I am writing this letter after hearing about passing of my coaching mentor and friend, Coach Eddie Sutton.

I replaced Eddie Sutton as the Tulsa Central High School basketball coach when he left to start his college coaching career at the College of Southern Idaho.

I spent two years with Coach Sutton as his assistant coach. I learned more about coaching in those two years that I could have learned in a dozen years on my own.

Jim Howard, Apple Valley, Minnesota

