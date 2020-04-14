I read with concern and some disappointment the letter entitled “Finding parallels between COVID-19 and black death (April 4).”
To begin, the Black Death was not a European phenomenon. It was, like COVID-19, a global pandemic that rocked Europe, Asia and North Africa.
Its origins are disputed, and the author’s attribution to China is an unfortunate reminder of the anti-Chinese rhetoric and broader xenophobia that has grown in the U.S. in response to COVID-19.
Worse, there’s a potential 14th-century parallel against which we should be on guard: scapegoating.
Jews were blamed for the Black Death, and they were massacred as a result.
The author also doesn’t mention that fleas were just one means of transmission. Another route, and an excellent parallel to our current situation, was through people, whose plague had developed into the pneumonic version.
Here, as with COVID-19, the plague infected the respiratory system, became airborne and was spread simply by coughing, sneezing or even clearing one’s throat.
In response, people did a lot of the same things we’re doing now. Precaution (masks, quarantines and flight) was mixed with carelessness (socializing, over-indulgence and lawlessness).
Finally, the mid-14th-century pandemic was only the beginning.
Bubonic Plague returned again and again, becoming a regular phenomenon until it finally died out in the 18th century (that’s closer to 500 years than five).
And the parallel? Like Black Death, COVID-19 is here to stay, that is, until we develop natural immunities, effective antivirals or a vaccine.
Jonathan Arnold, Tulsa
Editor's Note: Jonathan Arnold is an associate professor of ancient and medieval history at the University of Tulsa.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video