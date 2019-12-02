What is a compact?

A state lacks jurisdiction over tribes. A compact is essentially an agreement between the state and a tribe where the state offers the tribe substantial exclusivity in certain areas in exchange for payments.

A compact can cover tobacco sales, fuel, gaming and other enterprises. Various entities enforce it. Penalties include a reduction in payments and liquidated damages.

Once again, Native Americans have something of value and the government is looking for ways to take it away from them.

Gov. Stitt should be ashamed of trying to take money away from the tribes to patch up holes in the state budget instead of raising taxes on himself and other high income earners.

Haven't we taken enough from the tribes? Leave their businesses alone. They bring in money for health care and education, not only for their tribe members, but for their neighbors as well.

Sandra Baranet, Broken Arrow

