Once again, Native Americans have something of value and the government is looking for ways to take it away from them.
Gov. Stitt should be ashamed of trying to take money away from the tribes to patch up holes in the state budget instead of raising taxes on himself and other high income earners.
Haven't we taken enough from the tribes? Leave their businesses alone. They bring in money for health care and education, not only for their tribe members, but for their neighbors as well.
Sandra Baranet, Broken Arrow
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.