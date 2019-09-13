The prime minister of India just had his country plant 200 million trees. In Oklahoma, we need to plant at least 2 million and water them.
Nationwide, at least 200 million in open areas are needed. Property owners need to be rewarded with a small property tax reduction for every tree over 3 inches in diameter at 3 feet high.
How many carbon dioxide absorbing oxygen producers would you have? Perhaps a property owner of one half acre or more needs a 5% increase.
As a trained scientist and more than 14 years as an officer in the Air Force, I learned to observe and identify problems. Then, we would correct them.
If you look at thousands of pictures of Greenland, Alaska and much of Antarctica, what do you see? Lots of black soot from poorly burnt coal and other hydrocarbons are quite obvious.
A bigger portion of our foreign aid must be used to reduce soot emissions if we are serious about fighting global warming and rising oceans.
Do you have any better idea? What is our legacy?
Beside reducing our debt, more trees and less soot must be a responsible citizen’s top priories now.
