Thank you to Gov. Kevin Stitt and so many fellow Oklahomans who stand with open arms to receive and support the legal immigrants who find refuge in our state.
Our response to those seeking asylum defines who we are and for what we stand. As a follower of Christ and citizen of Oklahoma, I stand for love, peace and support of those who lawfully enter our borders and often are seeking asylum.
When I think about the community of friends I am blessed with, I can't imagine my life without those from faraway places, and I appreciate the long-standing work and dedication of community organizations such as Eastern Oklahoma Catholic Charities, which have worked tirelessly to give families a new start.
I will never forget the Iraqi soldier who brought his family to Tulsa after the regime change. He risked everything he had to support American troops in his home country, and, thus, became a target.
These are voices that make us stronger and more vibrant.
Amy Emerson, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO