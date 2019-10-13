Two weeks ago, I led a House Common Education Committee interim study on the teacher pipeline. The need is obvious.
Last year, 3 out of 4 teachers hired in public schools came with an emergency certification. While many work with dedication and talent, statistics show that such teachers don’t stay long in the classroom, making it impossible to foster relationships necessary for good teaching and wasting millions on recruitment and training.
The study pointed to a variety of solutions, well within our means.
We can forgive student loans for new teachers, waive their exam fees and pay them for student internships.
We can treat the teachers with the respect they deserve by supporting them and letting them teach.
We got into this hole because for 20 years we doubled down on testing, privatization schemes, budget cuts and a heavy rotation of educational fads, mostly predicated on the cheapest possible approach. You get what you pay for.
The good news is that educators now occupy many seats on both sides of the aisle.
I am encouraged by the possibility of bipartisan cooperation to restore the teacher pipeline and change the trajectory of education reform.
We are working on a Legislative Education Action Plan, or LEAP: a series of strategic reforms designed to shift investments upstream to deal with the teacher exodus.
When that is accomplished, we can get to work on all the other problems facing education.
By changing the way we do business, we can restore the promise of public school.
Editor’s Note: State Rep. John Waldron represents District 77 in Tulsa.
