I have heard several opinions concerning the rally to be held by the president.
One is that they are glad he acknowledges Oklahoma. The second is that he should not hold the rally due to the coronavirus. The third indicates he should be protested and not allowed to speak.
As to the first, I would agree. We seldom get a mention in the national frame of notice.
As to the second, there is some merit to that but those who choose to attend are well aware of the risk and evidently are willing to take it. Personally, I would not do so.
As to the third, this is the position of those who would deny any voice, or even thought, that they disagree with. In other words they would deny the right to speak to anyone who disagrees with them.
In order to achieve that, they are willing to physically protest and threaten, if not achieve, violence to stop them. This is what we have been seeing on TV over the last two weeks.
I would hope that Tulsans and those from the surrounding area would either applaud the rally or ignore the rally, whatever their preference may be.
Let's just all be good citizens and allow our political system play out.
Jack Spradling, Owasso
