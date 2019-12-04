Regarding the letter "Give ‘em the old razzle dazzle (Nov. 19)", I totally disagree with the writer. The Republicans do care about the razzle dazzle that Rep. Adam Schiff has concocted.
Perhaps these letters are so delayed that the writer did not have the benefit of the last few days of the inquisition.
The Republicans have mentioned the unfair process from the beginning. I really would have appreciated an editor’s note concerning the untruth of the letter.
Randy Roeber, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video