Do the Republicans believe in democracy? After all the hearings, there is no doubt that President Trump committed many illegal acts.
If the Republicans allow this action in Ukraine, it will set a precedent: Any president of any party will be able to ask any country to investigate anyone in an election.
If this happens, Vladimir Putin has what he wants.
Trump withheld money, and that went against a law passed by Congress in 1974 after Watergate. Why is it that people cannot see the scandal of Trump being an authoritarian?
He obstructed Robert Mueller's report and obstructed the House investigation by ordering his people not to testify.
Trump does not even tell the truth to his own base. So for those who back Trump, don't blame anyone who runs for office who asks another country, even communist ones, to involve themselves in the U.S. election process.
I believe in democracy, but the president does not believe in democracy. I think God will not bless this nation if we continue under Donald Trump.
Lanny Eubanks, Coffeyville, Kansas
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video