It’s interesting how liberals can preach about compassion and bad mouth people in the same paragraph.
Regarding the letter “Use God’s principles” (Nov. 7), it is hypocritical from start to finish. Ridiculing evangelical Christians in the first sentence is not very tolerant.
The letter lectures on the dangers of “group think,” but then profiles an entire group of people based on religion.
The left loves to label people with morals as phobic, but who is to say that liberals are not Christphobic?
Of course God does not want racism or bigotry, but I don’t think God hates the propaganda on Fox News any more or less than the propaganda on CNN or MSNBC.
And I know that God does not talk down to his people in a cocky, sarcastic tone. Which spirit are liberals operating under when they speak of God?
